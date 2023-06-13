Pilot Of Death: Deaths involving Tesla's Autopilot has surged massively

A recent analysis of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration by The Washington Post reveals a higher number of reported crashes involving Tesla vehicles in Autopilot mode than previously disclosed.

The analysis indicates that since 2019, there have been at least 736 accidents in the US involving Tesla’s controversial driver assistance feature. Out of these accidents, 17 were fatal, a significant increase compared to the three deaths reported in June 2022. The data suggests that Tesla vehicles accounted for over 90 per cent of the 807 automation-related crashes during that period.

Roadworthiness of Tesla’s Autopilot brought into question

While it’s important to consider certain factors, such as the unknown cause of these accidents and whether they were directly attributed to the software itself, it is evident that Autopilot is encountering more difficulties on the road than previously acknowledged.

Philip Koopman, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University, expressed concern about the significantly higher number of accidents and emphasized the need to determine whether the increase is due to more severe crashes or a larger number of miles driven with Autopilot engaged.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has consistently promoted the company’s self-driving technology, particularly its Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature, which has also been involved in several accidents. Musk has defended the deployment of FSD, despite potential lawsuits and criticism, arguing that the software ultimately saves more lives than it may put at risk.

Number of deaths underrepresented?

However, the data surrounding these incidents is complex and unclear. Questions arise regarding the accuracy of recording all Autopilot accidents, the safety comparison between the highway and non-highway driving, and whether the software can create a false sense of security for drivers, leaving them unprepared to take control when necessary.

Regulators have raised concerns about the misleading names of Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, emphasizing that drivers must remain attentive and ready to intervene at any moment.

Tesla’s tall claims about their FSD features

While Tesla asserts that vehicles with FSD mode are five times less likely to be involved in accidents, the basis for this claim remains undisclosed. Regulators, including the NHTSA, have initiated investigations into a subset of the 736 crashes involving Autopilot.

In February, Tesla issued a recall for over 360,000 vehicles and issued a warning regarding the potential for crashes with the beta version of its FSD feature.

Although the deaths related to Tesla vehicles on Autopilot represent a small portion of the overall motor vehicle-related deaths in the US, which numbered 42,795 in 2022, the available data and circulating online footage showcasing flaws in Tesla’s FSD beta warrant a reassessment of the company’s claims concerning its driver assistance software.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.