Death and Damage: Flash floods kill 175 in Congo, destroy villages

Torrential rain on Thursday led to a river overflow in the province, causing considerable damage and fatalities in the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi.

Pictures on social media showed that cleared-up weather exposed flattened homes and roofs with thick layers of mud. Widespread destruction occurred as heavy rains lashed most parts of the Central-African country.

Landslides and floods happen are frequent occurrences in South Kivu.

Theo Ngwabidje Kasi, the governor of South Kivu, reported 176 fatalities and added that more individuals were still missing, according to Al Jazeera.

A local civil society member, Kasole Martin, said 227 bodies had been found.

“People are sleeping out in the open, schools and hospitals have been swept away,” Martin said.

The recent flooding has worsened the current humanitarian situation in Congo brought on by decades of conflict between various armed groups.

According to a recent UN census, there have been at least 122 rebel factions fighting in the area for more than 25 years.

With inputs from agencies

