Deadly 'Strep A' kills kid in Belfast, ninth across the UK

Belfast: Infection from Group A streptococcal bacteria (Strep A) claimed the life of a pupil of a primary school here on Monday, the ninth so far in the UK, reports said.

Reportedly, the girl student was diagnosed with the deadly Group A Streptococcal disease last week and was being treated in the Intensive Care at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

A spokesperson from Black Mountain Primary School said: “Sadly, the governors, staff and students of Black Mountain Primary School have been informed of the death of one of our pupils in a year group for five to six year olds.”

“This is a tragic loss to the Black Mountain Primary School family and our school community, and the thoughts of the entire school are with the pupil’s family and friends at this difficult time,” read the statement.

So far, nine children have been confirmed dead from Strep A in recent weeks, and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed cases of infections are on the rise.

Reportedly, most of the infections are relatively mild. However, sometimes the bacteria can be life-threatening.

Dr Colin Brown, deputy director of the UKHSA said in an interview that a lack of mixing due to the Covid pandemic, with changes to mixing and susceptibility in children, are probably “bringing forward the normal scarlet fever season” from spring to this side of Christmas.

Dr Colin Brown describes the symptoms parents should look out for in their children if they suspect that they have Strep A ⬇️https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/W4iviNBh2T — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 6, 2022

As parental advice he told Sky News that “I would say to be alert for anything that you are concerned about with regards to severe illness in your child.”

He said invasive Strep A infections cause serious illness, with signs such as a lack of urine, a child being floppy and unresponsive, difficulty in breathing, “or if there’s just anything that you feel that is out of the ordinary, particularly on the back of having a bad sore throat, scarlet fever or respiratory viral illness”.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.