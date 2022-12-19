While the year 2022 is about to come to an end, it is indeed the right to recall some major happenings that took place in the past 12 months. From global events to the deaths of some notable personalities and the Russia-Ukraine war, 2022 has seen it all. Besides, the year has also witnessed some horrific natural disasters showing the turn of events concerning the environment and climate changes. With historic storms, heat waves, forest fires, to hurricanes among many others, the year definitely kept everyone at the edge of their seats with questions in their mind about what is to come next.

Speaking of which, let’s take a look at some of the major natural disasters and the environmental impact they left on the planet.

Afghanistan earthquake and rainfall

While already struggling under the Talibani rule, Afghanistan also became a host to massive rains and an earthquake that wreak havoc on the country. While it began with an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 that struck the eastern part of the country, the disaster led to the death of over 1,000 people. In less than two months after this, the country was again jolted by unseasonal rainfall for the entire month of August. As a result of this, around 182 Afghans lost their lives.

Africa drought

Another tragedic event to strike a country this year was the drought situation in parts of East Africa. Following below-average rainfall for several seasons now, it left large swathes of East Africa in a dry state and thus faced the most prolonged drought in recent times. Surpassing the horrific drought of 2010-11 and 2016-17, the current situation has affected millions of people and is likely to deepen in the months ahead.

Brazil floods

With heavy rain across the country, floods and mudslides were reported in several parts of Brazil. The devastating flood resulting from incessant rains gripped several major cities and has now left people in a challenging situation.

Indonesia earthquake

After a magnitude-5.6 earthquake jolted the entire town of Cianjur in Indonesia in November, it caused massive devastation in the region. The tremors were felt across several areas and further led to the death of around 334 people.

Heat waves across Europe

The 2022 summer broke all the records for sending shocking heat waves across European countries. While the UK alone recorded its hottest-ever temperature in July, it also led to the death of thousands of people in mid-June and mid-July. Besides, the condition also led to huge damage to agriculture and the functioning of power plants and hydropower generators.

Hurricane Ian in the United States

Considered as the deadliest hurricane to ever hit Florida since 1935, Hurricane Ian caused massive devastation in the United States. It affected millions of people and further led to damages worth $67 billion.

Floods in Pakistan

After Pakistan faced record-breaking rainfall between June and October, it led to a disastrous flood that washed away homes and further claimed the lives of thousands. The floods were also said to be the country’s second-most expensive weather disaster on record.

Apart from the catastrophic events mentioned above, several parts of the world also suffered from difficult conditions as a result of droughts, floods, heat waves, wildfires, hurricanes, and tornadoes. These events are clear indicators of changing climate conditions which can lead to unpredictable and unprecedented situations with catastrophic endings.

