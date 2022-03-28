Days ahead of India visit, Israeli PM Naftali Benett tests positive for COVID-19
Israel is experiencing a modest increase in COVID-19 infections as an omicron subvariant spreads there as in many other countries
Tel Aviv, Israel: Israel’s prime minister has tested positive for the coronavirus and is working from home, his office said Monday as authorities piece together a fatal shooting that took place hours earlier.
Naftali Bennett’s office said the premier was feeling well and would continue his schedule as planned, which includes a briefing on an attack late Sunday that killed two Border officers.
Israel is experiencing a modest increase in COVID-19 infections as an omicron subvariant spreads there as in many other countries. Bennett and nearly half of Israel have received three vaccinations.
In recent days, Bennett met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. And hours before the test, Bennett rushed to the city of Hadera, where gunmen killed two Border Police officers and wounded four others before they were shot and killed.
The government said the shooters were supporters of the militant Islamic State group, and IS has claimed responsibility. It was the second deadly attack carried out in an Israeli city in less than a week ahead of the volatile period leading up to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Authorities are on high alert.
