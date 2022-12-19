Days after Tawang thrashing, China intrudes into Philippines maritime border
On December 17, a vessel from the Philippines was challenged and shadowed by a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship while delivering supplies to troops deployed in the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.
Manila: Despite being thrashed by the Indian Army at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China continues to intrude into territories of other countries.
On December 17, a vessel from the Philippines was challenged and shadowed by a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship while delivering supplies to troops deployed in the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.
According to a statement by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), a Chinese ship with bow number 5205, was following the civilian supply boat of the Philippines together with several Chinese military ships.
“The Mischief garrison is in our country’s exclusive economic zone and is China’s closest military facility to Palawan. That is why resupply missions are critical in maintaining our presence in Ayungin,” Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos of the Phillipines navy was quoted as saying by CNN.
Last April, China had blocked the entrance to Ayungin Shoal, deployed Chinese militia vessels and rubber boats “to escort” Philippine supply boats, and repeatedly warned against bringing construction materials.
