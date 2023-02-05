Days after Peshawar blast, at least five injured in Quetta explosion
On Sunday, there was an explosion close to the Quetta Police Lines area that injured at least five individuals, according to emergency personnel.
The blast occurred in a highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment, local reports said.
Reports of multiple injuries in a bomb blast in highly secure area of Quetta near the Police headquarters and entrance of Quetta Cantonment. The city is under strict security due to a PSL cricket match. pic.twitter.com/lZcfn1VQRU
— The Balochistan Post – English (@TBPEnglish) February 5, 2023
The wounded individuals have been sent to the Civil Hospital, Quetta, according to Edhi employee Zeeshan Ahmed, who is in charge of the rescue effort on the scene.
He said that the scene has been sealed off and that police and emergency crews have arrived.
The nature of the explosion is yet unknown and the police have not released any statements.
The explosion occurs only days after a horrifying suicide bombing claimed over 80 people, predominantly police officers, in the Peshawar Police Lines region.
