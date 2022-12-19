Days after de-escalation from fisticuffs in Tawang, China conducts war games near Arunachal border
In the confrontation that had taken place in Tawang on December 9, Indian Army soldiers had thrashed a much larger PLA contingent of 300 Chinese personnel who were attempting to capture territory around a mountaintop held by India in the Yangtse sector
Beijing: In an attempt to salvage some of its bruised and battled prestige following the thrashing by the Indian Army in Tawang, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China conducted war games near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.
According to China’s official newspaper ‘Global Times’, this drill took place in the Xizang Autonomous Region in Tibet. A brigade of the PLA’s Xizang Military Command, that had been reportedly camping in the Zangnan area of Tibet for several months, carried out the exercise at an altitude of 4,600 meters.
China’s state-run television network CCTV has claimed that the tactical drills by the PLA reportedly featured long-range rocket artillery which used several types of munitions against multiple types of targets to test their long-range precision strike capabilities in the thin air of the Tibet plateau.
The PLA also tested its reconnaissance drones which guided PHL-03 multiple launch rocket systems against mock targets representing air-defense missile launcher vehicles.
The PLA has claimed that in this drill, it was tested whether a target located 100 kilometers away could be penetrated with the help of a single system.
PLA recently held live-fire long-range rocket artillery drills deep in Zangnan, the southern part of SW China’s Xizang (Tibet). Experts said the weapon works particularly well in such terrain and helps safeguard national sovereignty, territorial integrity.https://t.co/nfGdyzVwc3 pic.twitter.com/ZfA6jgYtOc
— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) December 18, 2022
PLA deploys fighter jets near Arunachal Pradesh
An NDTV report has claimed that China has deployed large numbers of drones and fighter aircraft at PLA bases in Tibet near the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.
The report quoted sattelite images to claim that the PLA has stationed large numbers of fighter aircraft at bases in Lhasa, Bamda and Shigatse, all of which are in Tibet, near the LAC with the Indian states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.
PLA smarting after Tawang humiliation
In the confrontation that had taken place in Tawang on December 9, Indian Army soldiers had thrashed a much larger PLA contingent of 300 Chinese personnel who were attempting to capture territory around a mountaintop held by India in the Yangtse sector.
If Indian Army sources are to be believed, many Chinese soldiers have been injured in the Tawang clash while the number of injured Indian soldiers is very less and they have suffered minor injuries.
Recently, the Indian Army has conducted war games with the US Army near the LAC at Auli in Uttarakhand. China had strongly objected to this exercise.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
IAF holds exercise in North East amid LAC tension with China
The exercises, for which India had earlier announced a NOTAM (no-fly zone) over the North East for December 15-16, are being held from Indian Air Force (IAF) bases Tezpur, Chhabua, Jorhat in Assam and Hashimara in West Bengal
India-China clash in Tawang: The significance of Arunachal Pradesh to Beijing, explained
Troops from India and China once again clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Yangtse area of Tawang on 9 December. Since the 1962 war, Beijing has continuously tried to stake a claim on the northeastern state because of its strategic positioning and its close ties to Buddhism
Tawang Clash: China plays victim, blames India for LAC fighting
China's PLA said on Tuesday that Indian soldiers "illegally" crossed the LAC at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and "obstructed" Chinese troops, which triggered a fresh stand-off