Day after Justice Ministers’ meet, Russian Embassy in London launches scathing attack on UK

London: The Russian Embassy in London on Tuesday released a strong statement condemning the Justice Ministers’ meet in the city a day earlier and stressing that if the United Kingdom was “seriously concerned about ending the bloodshed in Ukraine, it ought to immediately stop illegal supplies of weapons to the AFU”, who in turn are using them for shelling of Russian cities.

“We took note of the conference which took place on 20 March, 2023 in London with justice ministers of several unfriendly states of the collective West under the auspices of the UK,” the Russian Embassy statement read.

The scathing statement that came a day after the ministers’ meet went on to add that “the fact that the highlight of the dubious London event were messages from representatives of #Kievregime are illustrative of the West’s attempts to distract attention from thousands of real crimes committed by AFU and Ukrainian neo-Nazi formations since 2014.”

“Against the background of outrageous crimes of the Iraqi war, attempts by Kyiv regime’s Western sponsors to incriminate our country with crimes it did not commit are disgusting in their hypocrisy,” it elaborated.

Against the background of outrageous crimes of the Iraqi war, attempts by #Kievregime’s Western sponsors to incriminate our country with acts it did not commit are disgusting in their hypocrisy. #IraqInvasion #collectiveWest @mfa_russia ➡️ Full comment: https://t.co/IJf3j7Ihn6 pic.twitter.com/E6rziNXQ7o — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 21, 2023

Justice ministers from around the world gathered in London on Monday after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an unprecedented arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, holding him responsible for the heinous war crimes committed by Russian troops in war-torn Ukraine.

More than 40 nations were represented at the Lancaster House meeting in support of the International Criminal Court’s investigations into war crimes in Ukraine.

The ICC's unprecedented issuing of an arrest warrant for Putin - the first to target a leader of one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - has been lauded by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a key ‘turning point’ in the conflict.

The ICC has issued the warrant for Putin over Russia’s alleged deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children during the conflict. Kyiv has announced that more than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the start of the Russian invasion, and many of them placed in institutions and foster homes.

Pointing out that the British government was the “ringleader of the conference,” the Russian Embassy urged the UK authorities to stop “replicating groundless accusations” against Russia.

It also reiterated that if the UK was genuinely bothered about hastening the end of the brutal war, it should first along with its allies stop supplying lethal weapons and military aid to Ukraine.

The Lancaster House summit was hosted by British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Dutch justice minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius.

