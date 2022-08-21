Darya Dugina death: Daughter of Putin's staunch ally killed in Moscow bomb explosion

There was an explosion when Dugina turned onto the Mozhaiskoye highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi, and the car immediately caught fire

New Delhi: Darya Dugina, daughter of Aleksander Dugin, a close aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died after her car exploded in flames while she was driving home. The car caught fire in the Odintsovsky District in the Moscow region.

According to CNN, there was an explosion when Dugina turned onto the Mozhaiskoye highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi, and the car immediately caught fire. It was completely engulfed in flames. She lost control while driving fast and flew to the opposite side of the road.

Dugina, was killed when the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving was ripped apart by a powerful explosion about 20 kilometres west of Moscow at around 9.30 p.m. local time.

Džip kćerke filozofa Aleksandra Dugina eksplodirao je u blizini sela Bolshye Vyazemy u moskovskoj oblasti. Vozač je preminuo na licu mesta. Svedoci kažu da je Land Cruiser Prado eksplodirao tokom vožnje. Unutra je bila Daria Dugina. pic.twitter.com/eyYz3Vbk95 — Brutalan odgovor (@maddox1964) August 20, 2022

According to the Russian news outlet Baza, Dugina, 30, was returning home from a literature and music festival called "Tradition" when the blast occurred. She was reportedly driving for only 10 minutes before the explosion.

According to Pyotr Lundstrem, a Russian violinist quoted by the outlet, Alexander Dugin was supposed to be in the vehicle his daughter was driving but had changed his mind at the last minute. Dugin was said to have been right behind his daughter and had witnessed her car explode.

Photos by Baza show Dugin distraught at the scene, holding his head in both hands in front of the blazing wreckage.

рашист дугин приехал на место взрыва автомобиля, в котором находилась его дочь Детали: как пишут российские паблики, дарья дугина возвращалась с семейного фестиваля «Традиция» в усадьбе захарово. дугин планировал ехать вместе с дочерью, но в последний момент сел в другую машину. pic.twitter.com/4wnJ2BmbTz — DanaElena. 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇮🇹🇷🇴🇵🇱 (@danielapruna2) August 20, 2022

In a Telegram post, Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in Ukraine's occupied Donbas region, blamed the blast on "terrorists of the Ukrainian regime." Other pro-Kremlin Telegram channels also blamed Ukraine.

Russian authorities are looking into whether the explosion was a targeted attack on Alexander Dugin, a well-known political philosopher and proponent of the "Russian World" and "New Russia" ideologies that some say pushed Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.

Dugina was born in 1992 and attended Moscow State University to study Philosophy.

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Dugina in March 2022 for her contribution to an article on the United World International (UWI) website claiming that admitting Ukraine to NATO would cause it to "perish." Dugina was the chief editor at UWI.

In May, she described the war as a "clash of civilizations," and was proud that both she and her father had been sanctioned by the West.

According to the BBC, it is believed that her father, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, also known as "Putin's brain," was the intended target of the attack. Dugin is a well-known ultra-nationalist ideologue, who is close to Russia's president.

He is known as the man behind the Russian "military operations" in Crimea and Ukraine.

His writings are credited with having a profound influence on Vladimir Putin's worldview, and he is regarded as a key intellectual architect of the ultra-nationalist ideology that many in the Kremlin adhere to.

For years, Dugin has urged Moscow to be more assertive on the global stage, and has supported Russian military action in Ukraine.

Years before the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US imposed sanctions on Alexander Dugin, cutting business ties and freezing his assets. As a form of retaliation for Russia's annexation of Crimea, some EU leaders imposed sanctions on the 'ultra-nationalist.'

With input from agencies

