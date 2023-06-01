‘Danish gave abortion pills as she refused to convert’: Family cite ‘love jihad’ as pregnant girl dies during treatment

In Chattisgarh’s Raigarh district a pregnant woman was allegedly killed by her Muslim boyfriend after she reportedly refused to convert to Islam.

The grieving family has accused the deceased’s Muslim boyfriend of coercing her to convert to Islam. When she refused, he allegedly administered abortion pills that resulted in her death, along with her unborn child.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Danish, had been living with the deceased in a rented house near Ambedkar Awas Medical College in Raigarh.

The deceased passed on March 8 in the middle of receiving treatment at a local hospital. Her family informed the police about their suspicions, accusing Danish Khan, aka Sameer Hasan, of having fed the woman with medications to

induce an abortion.

Local media reports highlighted the allegations levelled by the brother of the deceased. He has alleged that his sister had become a victim of ‘love jihad’.

According to his complainant, Danish befriended his sister by concealing his true identity. He purportedly feigned affection, and they moved in together.

Subsequently, Danish began pressuring the girl to convert to Islam. When she steadfastly refused, he resorted to physical and mental torture.

Upon the emergence of the ‘love jihad’ angle, BJP leaders demanded a swift inquiry into the matter. Raigarh MP Gomti Sai called for a thorough investigation, emphasising the need for prompt action.

BJP’s State General Secretary OP Chowdhary also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore to the girl’s family.

The deceased’s family, however, demanded inquiry by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a High Court judge.

