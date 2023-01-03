The internet is a hub of talent as we come upon several people who showcase their skills with the help of social media. Such videos also grab attention and win a lot of applause from the internet. Speaking of which, a dance video of two brilliant dancers is going viral and is trending for all the right reasons. Remember the iconic pair of Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai coming together for a dance-off on the popular song ‘Dola Re Dola’? Well, if that song continues to remain memorable in our hearts, this Indian-Canadian duo in the United States has also struck a chord with their ‘perfect’ performance on the same song.

Taking to Instagram, dancers Alex Wong from Canada and Jainil Mehta from India shared a video of their dance performance as they groove barefooted to ‘Dola Re Dola’ on a New York street. After taking up the task to carry out the performance, the duo made their best efforts to match their steps with the Bollywood actors and we can say, they left us impressed.

Besides their appealing dance moves and high energy, the boys added a desi vibe to it by wearing flowing lehengas along with dupattas and a kada on their hands.

Check out:



The caption of the post read, “When 2 dancers “Dola” together in New York City! RIP TO OUR FEET.”

In the meantime, as soon as their video was posted, scores of people took to the comment section and lauded their performance. Some also cautioned them about performing barefoot on NYC streets. A user wrote, “Omg gorgggg”, while another one wrote, “My country apparently doesn’t allow instagram audio but even without audio I immediately knew you’re dancing to Dola Re Dola from Devdas. Love it!!”

A person wrote, “Awesome, but I hope you disinfected your feet!”, while another one commented, “Shattering gender norms with art.”

The video has so far amassed lakhs of views and also grabbed over 2 lakh likes from social media users.

