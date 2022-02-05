Dalmatian annoys pet cat by wagging its tail; watch hilarious video here

The clip shared on Reddit shows the dog continuously hitting the cat's face with his tail

There is nothing more entertaining than watching videos of pet animals having fun with each other. Be it playing around together in the house, or just lying down in each other’s company, the interaction between these creatures is interesting and fun to watch.

A video on the same lines has grabbed the attention of internet users and is now going viral online. In the clip, a dog and cat can be seen lying together while the dog hilariously annoys the cat by continuously wagging its tail.

The video was shared on the Reddit account ‘r/cats’ and opens to show the two pets sleeping in a bed together. While the dog, a Dalmatian, is large in size, the domestic cat is comparatively smaller. The cat is lying near the dog’s feet. Within seconds, the dog begins to wag its tail and keeps hitting the cat’s face. At first, the kitty tries to move its head and then tries to use its forelimb to shield itself.

However, the dog continues wagging its tail, annoying the feline. The kitty then lightly bites on the dog’s leg in order to stop his friendly attack. The Dalmatian turns around to look at the cat after it bites his leg and then nods its head.

Take a look at the hilarious video here-

The 11-second clip has left audiences giggling at the interaction between the two pets. The clip has gained around 9,300 upvotes since it was shared.

Internet users have thoroughly enjoyed watching the funny clip and left a plethora of views in the comment section of the video.

A user wrote, “Oh my God. This is so freaking cute and funny” whereas another person commented, “I just laughed so loud. My entire family insisted on seeing and they too laughed, 10/10.”

Many internet users were left giggling after watching this adorable video and said that the clip made their day.

What are your thoughts on this cute interaction between the two animals?

