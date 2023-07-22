Dad's smart trick to make toddler's passport photos possible wins over internet

Who says parenting is supposed to be a burdensome and responsibility-laden task? It is possible that when parents play such an important role, they may not be entirely free from these issues. But for the rest of the group, the care never comes without a tinge of humour. Showcasing the other side, Yair Menchel, a dad and founder of the podcast ‘The Jews Next Dor’, merited attention for a viral post about ‘apparently true events of life’ as a dad.

Menchel’s post shows a man’s conversation with a passport worker and its quirky consequences in the end. The series of talks led the man to conceive of a solution, which resulted in him donning the perfectly suited dad’s hat. Speaking about the now viral picture, the podcaster reveals, it was chanced upon ‘online’ and he made up the conversation for humour. It shows a father literally draped in a white bedding on himself positioned below the knees, with his kid sitting in the lap for a passport photograph.

Menchel, who also works as an educator and parenting coach wrote: “Passport worker – We’ll need the baby to sit on the chair for the photo.” To which, Dad replied: “She won’t let me put her down.” The passport worker said: “You’ll need to figure something out if you want a passport picture.” Finally, the dad came up with an idea.

“Brilliant. Won Twitter today,” said a user.

Another wrote: ‘She’s a sweetie and you’re so clever.’

To which Menchel replied: ‘Wasn’t me, but whoever that man is, he’s a genius.”

Sharing a relatable experience, one of the users stated: “I had to lay my daughter down on a table and take her picture from above. She is already 10-years-old and still gets annoyed with me when I show her this photo.”

“I’ve had to do the same thing for a cat photoshoot,” said another.

Furthermore, Menchel welcomed everyone following him on Twitter because of the recent post’s popularity. He wrote: “I really appreciate it, and welcome to my page.” Among other interests, he advertised posting parenting humour, Jewish humour, and serious posts about parenting and Judaism.