A man from England named David Shepherd ordered food from UberEats, but he was given the wrong amount. So, he stayed on the counter of the Chestfield drive-thru near Whitstable, Kent, refusing to move until he got all of his food.

He stayed there for two and a half hours with his children. Then, Shepherd moved his car to block the drive-thru for another hour. The staff at the restaurant tried to make David leave by calling the police, but the force said that they cannot do anything about it because it was not a criminal matter. However, reports suggest that the police finally came and made him leave.

Shephard, who lives in Herne Bay, wanted to do something nice for his kids and their friend, so he ordered about £80 ($99.53) worth of food from a restaurant chain through UberEats. But when they got the food, they were surprised to see that there were only half of the drinks they ordered and no fries. This made David upset.

Shepherd told Metro, “The policy is you need to get in touch with Uber who will refund you the missing items. But the thing is, it’s not Uber who packed the bags, it’s McDonald’s.”

Shepherd said that they called UberEats to complain about the missing items, but they only gave back £21 ($26.13) which didn’t help them much since they wanted to treat their kids to a full meal. Then, he went to McDonald’s to ask them to give the missing items, but they refused because it was against their company policy. By that time, the food had gotten cold, so they were left with an £80 meal that was not finished.

Shepherd said that he wasn’t going to move from his spot and would even ask his wife to bring him a charger, duvet, and pillows if needed. He was watching things on his phone and wasn’t planning to leave until he got all of his missing food. He also found it ironic that other people were coming into the restaurant to complain about missing items from their orders while he was still waiting for his own order to be completed.

