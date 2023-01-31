Cyclone in East Africa's Madagascar kills 25 people, displaces tens of thousands

New Delhi: More than 25 people have died and tens of thousands displaced after a severe clone hit Madagascar in East Africa.

According to a report in Al Jazeera, “Cyclone Cheneso smashed into northeastern Madagascar 10 days ago, bringing strong winds and triggering downpours that have caused extensive flooding.”

At least 83,181 people have been affected, with nearly 38,000 displaced from their homes.

More than 23,600 houses were flooded and at least 500 others completely destroyed, the disaster management office said in an earlier update on Friday night.

Storm Cheneso first made landfall as a moderate storm nine days ago in the Sava region in northeastern Madagascar. Cheneso weakened as it stalled over the country for much of the week and is now strengthening.

Cyclones are typical in southern Africa from December to March, but scientists say climate change has caused storms to be wetter, more frequent and more intense.

Madagascar repeatedly hit by severe storms

In recent years, Madagascar and Mozambique have been repeatedly hit by severe storms and cyclones that have destroyed homes, infrastructure and crops and displaced large numbers of people.

Last year, four major storms hit Madagascar, killing at least 138 people, destroying 124,000 homes and displacing about 130,000 people.

