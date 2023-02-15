Cyclone Gabrielle kills three in New Zealand

World

A national emergency was declared Tuesday, enabling the government to support affected regions and provide additional resources. It is only the third national emergency ever declared

Cyclone Gabrielle (Source: Twitter/@harrypeterson_)

New Delhi: Three people have been killed as cyclone Gabrielle battered New Zealand, authorities said on Wednesday.

“One body was found at the site where a firefighter went missing during the storm, and the remains of two others were recovered in the hard-hit Hawke’s Bay region,” Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Defence Force, rescue services and private operators have rescued hundreds of people in Hawke’s Bay, where floodwaters rose up to rooftops and two people died.

A woman has died in Putorino, northern Hawke’s Bay, after a bank collapsed onto her home, reported RNZ.

Meanwhile, about 11 army trucks have arrived at the Hastings Sports Centres, Hawke’s Bay, where about 9000 people were displaced as a result of floodwaters and damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

With ongoing power outages and patchy service, Hawke’s Bay residents are trying to reconnect with their missing loved ones.

Cyclone Gabriel

Cyclone Gabrielle struck the country’s north on Monday and has brought more destruction to this nation of 5 million than any weather event in years.

More than 300 people were rescued Tuesday from that flooded bay area on the North Island east coast, including 60 stranded on a single roof, McAnulty said.

A national emergency was declared Tuesday, enabling the government to support affected regions and provide additional resources. It is only the third national emergency ever declared.

The government estimates 2500 people have been displaced by Cyclone Gabrielle as of Tuesday.

Updated Date: February 15, 2023 11:17:08 IST

