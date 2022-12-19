Cute cat plays 'door hockey' with owner every day, viral video amuses internet

Cats are no doubt one of the most playful and eccentric animals and love to play with whatever amuses them. They also get very quickly captivated by small movements or any interesting thing that catches their attention. After dogs, cats are among the most-loved creatures and people love to keep their furry creatures with great love and care. Besides being cute and adorable, cats sometimes also leave people amazed and amused with their funny antics. One such video is presently making rounds on the internet where a cute cat can be seen playing a special kind of game ‘Door hockey’ with its owner.

Shared on Instagram by a page dedicated to a Siberian Cat, Luna, the video has been posted by its owner and is clear proof of the cat’s playful acts.

As the video plays, it shows a woman kicking her hair tie from one side of the door towards the kitty through the gap under the door. Instantly, the cat kicks it back and then this goes on for several rounds. Amid this, we can also spot the cat’s paws sliding underneath the door and she tries to kick the hair tie.

In the end, the woman also opens the door and finds Luna lying on the door with her focus on the door for the hair tie.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luna 🌙 | Daily content 🚨 (@asiberiankitty)

Notably, the woman also added a fun caption to the video that reads, “Everytime I go to the bathroom, my cat and I play door hockey”. She further added, “She’s clearly winning.”

As soon as the video was shared, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions to the adorable cat and its antics.

A user wrote, “the kitty reveal was very important”, while another person commented, “This cat is very smart: he has trained you to play floor hockey, in the bathroom!”

“Omg, this is one of the cutest things I’ve ever seen!!,” a third user wrote.

So far, the video has grabbed several views and also amassed lakhs of likes and several comments.

Speaking about the cat, the Instagram handle states that Luna is a Siberian forest cat who was rescued in 2020 and lives in Washington DC with her owner.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.