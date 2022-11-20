'Cultural earthquake': Iranian female basketball team posts unveiled photo on Instagram
In the wake of Mahsa Amini’s death in the hands of Iran’s morality police and the violent protests which followed, Iran’s female basketball team posted a picture on social media without their hijabs.
Another cultural earthquake. Iranian female basketball team removed their hijab and posted their unveiled photo on Instagram to protest against the main pillar of a gender apartheid regime.
They published the photo with this slogan;
Woman Life Freedom.#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/eQBkiedOgL
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 19, 2022
The protests in Iran began after the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the ‘morality police’. Amini was arrested for allegedly wearing an “improper” hijab. Following her death, protests have been led by women against Iran’s strict hijab rules, resulting in a major challenge for the ruling Islamic regime.
Iranian archer Parida Ghasemi removed her hijab in protest during an awards ceremony in Iran’s capital — Tehran. In a video that went viral, people can be heard clapping and cheering Ghasemi’s actions. However, in an Instagram post, the archer said the hijab fell off due to the wind and it was not a sign of protest. She said she did not have “any problem with the hijab”.
Last month, Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi had competed without a headscarf and was applauded. She too later said that she had done so unintentionally and apologised.
