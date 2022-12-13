‘Crunch’ economic situation forces Pakistan to sell old embassy building in US

Islamabad: Amid ongoing economic crisis, Pakistan has reported decided to sell its old embassy building located in the US.

Embassy of Pakistan in Washington has got nod from the Foreign Office to sell its old building, which was lying vacant for the last 15 years, ARY News quoted sources as saying.

According to sources, the building located at a “prime location of Washington” is worth USD 5 to 6 million dollars. It is being sold due to the ‘crunch’ economic situation of Pakistan.

The Foreign Affairs Division had earlier moved to the Pakistani cabinet the case of two old Chancery buildings, located on 2201 R Street and 2315 Massachusetts Avenue in Washington, which have been lying vacant since the Pakistan Embassy there was relocated to a purpose-built Chancery Building in April 2003.

