Passengers boarded in a luxury New Year’s ship cruise that travels around New Zealand and Australia have been stranded off the Australian course after a potentially harmful “marine growth” was found on the ship’s hull.

The Viking Orion was reportedly denied permission to drop its anchors in Adelaide, a city in South Australia, after authorities discovered “biofoul”- an accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae or small animals.

The growth of bioful can lead to the spread of invasive species into non-native habitats.

The Australian government informed that before the ship could enter its territory, divers were required to clean it.

“The vessel is required to undergo hull cleaning to remove the biofoul and prevent potentially harmful marine organisms being transported by the vessel,” the Australian fisheries department said.

The department added that the management of bioful is a “common practice for all arriving international vessels.”

According to tracking website vesselfinder.com, the nine-deck Viking Orion left Auckland on 23 December.

The ship authorities said, “While the ship needed to miss several stops on this itinerary in order for the required cleaning to be conducted, she is expected to sail for Melbourne as planned on 1 January, and we are expecting the scheduled itinerary to resume completely by 2 January.”

Passengers frustrated and angry

A passenger on board named Kenn Heydrick said that they had not been able to leave the ship since 26 December.

He said, “The intensity of frustration and anger is growing among passengers. The majority of passengers are trying to make the best of things and enjoy extended time at sea. But it is the excursions at four ports that we were looking forward to, and now are greatly missed.”

Marko Snajdar, the ship’s master apologised to the passengers on Friday. He wrote a letter saying, “We acknowledge that the current cruise falls short of your expectations. Immediately upon your return a member of our customer relations team will contact you with an adjusted offer of compensation.”

