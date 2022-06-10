Cross-Border bus service between India, Bangladesh resumes after 2 years suspension due to COVID-19

The resumption in bus service comes after the rail service between India and Bangladesh resumed on 29 May. The train service between the two countries was suspended since March 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic

Dhaka: India and Bangladesh's cross-border bus service resumed on Friday, two years after its suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to High Commission in Bangladesh, "Resumption of India-Bangladesh Cross-Border Bus Services! Bus services between India-Bangladesh via ICP Agartala-Akhaura and ICP Haridaspur-Benapole resumed with the Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka bus being flagged off from Dhaka early morning today-a major step forward in enhancing affordable, people-centric connectivity."

"India-Bangladesh cross-border bus service on Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata-Agartala flagged off from Agartala today-will help boost tourism and people-to-people ties. The cross-border bus services are a popular means of travel in India and Bangladesh," the Indian high commission in Bangladesh tweeted.

The resumption in bus service comes after the rail service between the two countries resumed on 29 May. The train service between the two countries was suspended since March 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two trains travel between India and Bangladesh - Bandhan Express operates between Kolkata and Khulna, Bangladesh while Maitree Express connects Kolkata with Dhaka.

The services have been resumed on four routes from Friday, except on the Dhaka-Sylhet-Shillong-Guwahati-Dhaka route. The first bus started from Motijheel at 7 am.

Before the suspension of service, buses were operated on five cross-border routes: Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka, Dhaka-Agartala-Dhaka, Dhaka-Sylhet-Shillong-Guwahati-Dhaka, Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata-Agartala, and Dhaka-Khulna-Kolkata-Dhaka.

