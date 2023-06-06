Creative or Disturbing? PETA founder wills her body parts be sent to politicians, business leaders; flesh to be eaten

The founder of PETA, Ingrid Newkirk, has made changes to her will, requesting her body to be mutilated and sent to politicians and business leaders as a protest against animal mistreatment. She also wants her flesh to be cooked and eaten.

The changes, including some heinous requests, came on the 20th anniversary of the day Newkirk wrote the will for the first time.

According to PETA, the 73-year-old activist now desires a piece of her neck to be cut off and sent to Britain’s King Charles III to protest the monarchy’s involvement in pigeon racing, a sport where the necks of losing birds are often twisted.

Newkirk wants her lips removed and sent to the president of the United States to object to his support for the turkey industry during the Thanksgiving turkey pardoning.

PETA mentioned that her liver should ideally be sent to the president of France as a protest against the force-feeding of ducks and geese for foie gras production.

Additionally, Twitter and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will receive a piece of Newkirk’s heart to express displeasure with his perceived lack of empathy and compassion in conducting animal experiments for Neuralink technology.

In addition, the PETA founder has requested that one of her legs be forcefully broken and exhibited during the Grand National, that one of her ears be sent to Spain’s King Felipe VI to protest bull mutilation by matadors, and that her buttocks be sent to the prime minister of Australia to draw attention to the flaying of lambs’ hindquarters during shearing.

Some longstanding requests remain unchanged, including Newkirk’s desire for her skin to be cured and used to make a leather belt and purse as a statement against the fashion industry. Furthermore, she wishes for a portion of her flesh to be fried “with onions for a human barbecue.”

PETA explained that the notion of serving human meat might shock diners into embracing kindness.

Founded in 1980 to challenge what they perceive as “speciesism” and a “human-supremacist world view,” PETA is notorious for engaging in attention-grabbing publicity stunts. The organization has faced controversy for comparing dog breeding to Nazism, dousing celebrities wearing fur coats with fake blood, and promoting shoes made of human skin through a fabricated online store.

While PETA opposes all forms of animal consumption, experimentation, and exploitation, the organization has faced criticism for its euthanization policies at its shelters. Last year, PETA euthanized 74% of all cats and dogs brought into its shelter in Virginia, a decrease from the previous figure of 99% several years ago.

