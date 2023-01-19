CPN-UML’s Dev Raj Ghimire elected Speaker of Nepal Parliament

Kathmandu: Dev Raj Ghimire from the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) was elected as Speaker of the Nepal Parliament on Thursday. He received 167 votes, while another 100 votes were cast in his opponent’s favour.

A total of 138 votes were needed to win the election for the post of Speaker of Nepal’s House of Representatives.

The election for the post of the Deputy Speaker of the House will be held on January 21.

There were two candidates in the fray for the post of the Speaker of the Nepal Parliament. Both Dev Raj Ghimire from CPN-UML and his opponent Ishwari Neupane from the Nepali Congress had filed their nominations for the post on Wednesday.

CPN-UML leader Subas Chandra Nembang had proposed the name of Ghimire and Rashtriya Prajatantra Party Chair Rajendra Lingden, Rashtriya Swatantra Party Chair Rabi Lamichhane, and chief whip of CPN-MC Hitraj Pandey seconded his candidacy.

Nepali Congress lawmaker Bisha Prakash Sharma had proposed the name of Neupane and CPN (Unified Socialist) chief whip Prakash Jwala supported Neupane’s candidacy.

Ghimire who won the parliamentary election from Jhapa Constituency No 2 is a standing committee member of the party and also the party-in-charge of Province 1. He was elected to the National Assembly way back in 1999.

His opponent Neupane, who belongs to Nepal’s Kailali district, was elected under the proportional representation system. He is the former vice-chairman of the Nepal Women’s Association, a sister wing of the Nepali Congress and has been a member of the NC central working committee for nearly 15 years.

In Nepal’s 275-member House of Representatives, the CPN-UML has 79 seats, CPN-MC 32, RPP 14, and RSP 20 seats.

