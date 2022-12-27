Court asks Airline to pay for Brazilian model's therapy after staff 'fat shamed' her

Beirut: Court ordered an airline to pay for a plus size model’s therapy after the airline staff misbehaved with her and stopped her from boarding a flight because she was ‘overweight’.

The woman who turned out to be an influencer from Brazil claimed that the staff of Qatar Airways, reportedly made her feel like a ‘fat monster’.

Juliana Nehme, 38, said the incident occurred when she was travelling from Beirut to Doha with her sister and mother. While the two flew home, she ended up staying in Lebanon.

As per reports, the airline staff instead of offering to refund the 830 Euros she had paid for a seat, they asked her to pay an additional 2,480 Euros for a ticket in first class as it had bigger seats.

Ms Nehme opened up to media about the incident after she somehow managed to reach her homeland.

She said: “It was like I wasn’t a human being to them. I was a fat monster that couldn’t get on board”.

“It was horrible. I’d never imagined going through something like this, ever,” she added

“It hurts me now to remember how much I blamed myself, because I blamed myself a lot, I even asked my mother for forgiveness several times,” she said.

According to a news report by the Daily Mail, the airline has now been ordered to pay for Nehme’s psychotherapy to help her cope with the distress she experienced following a court hearing in Sao Paolo.

As per the report, it will consist of a weekly therapy session worth 63 Euros for at least one year, totalling £3,000, to be deposited in her bank account.

Judge Renata Martins de Carvalho, who heard the matter stated that granting urgent relief is a reasonable and proportionate measure to ensure that the stressful and traumatic event is overcome.

Qatar Airways is yet to comment on the issue.

