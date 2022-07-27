Countries with the cheapest mobile data: Where does India stand?

India has been placed fifth on the list of cheapest countries for mobile data. While Israel has topped the list with an average cost of one GB data at $0.04, Saint Helena has an astonishing cost of $41.06 per gigabyte

India has two reasons to smile when it comes to mobile data — not only did the Centre receive record bids of Rs 1.45 lakh crore after four rounds on Day 1 of India’s first-ever 5G spectrum auction, but also ranked fifth cheapest across the world for mobile data.

A survey by The Worldwide Mobile Data Pricing 2022, placed India at the fifth position of countries with the cheapest mobile data across the world. The list, compiled by Cable.co.uk, analysed data from 5,292 mobile data plans from 233 countries.

The list has produced the ranking on the basis of how much one GB data costs in the target countries. While Israel has topped the list with an average cost of one GB data at $0.04 (Rs 3.20), Saint Helena — a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic Ocean — is on the other end of the spectrum where costs for one GB data is $41.06 (Rs 3,320).

Let’s take a closer look at the best performing countries and where India stands.

Which countries have the cheapest data?

As per the list, Israel, Italy, San Marino and Fiji are the top four countries that provide the cheapest mobile data to its users.

In Israel, multiple service providers offer extensive 4G LTE and 5G network coverages. The country also has a higher smartphone market penetration that the United States of America, according to Cable.co.uk.

Italy, which has come second in terms of less expensive mobile data, provides 5G data to almost 95 per cent of the total population along with 4G. Also, the most popular service providers in the country collectively offer some of the cheapest data in the world.

San Marino has 100 per cent 5G coverage. It was the first European state to have 5G network, which was established by Italian network provider TIM.

The fourth nation with the cheapest network provider, Fiji — a remote island nation — has two mobile networks. Both of these networks provide 4G and 5G data across the island.

On the other hand, Saint Helena, the Falkland Islands, São Tomé and Príncipe, Tokelau in Central Africa and Yemen have the most expensive mobile data.

Where does India stand?

Right after Fiji, India has reserved the fifth position on the list. The cost of data in India lies on an average of $0.17 or Rs 14 for one GB data.

Due to a population that hugely relies on mobile data, India sees a high demand for data. This surge in demand has led providers to offer lucrative prices.

According to International Business Times, since India has been pushing for digital empowerment, mobile data has reached even the remotest parts of the country, hence the higher demand.

India and Nepal are among the many Asian nations that make up a third of the top 20 countries that provide cheap mobile data. The only three countries that have the most expensive data are Japan, British Indian Ocean Territory and South Korea.

What does it mean to have the cheapest data?

According to the report, countries that have excellent 4G or 5G infrastructure tend to have cheaper mobile data offers.

Countries that have little or no fixed-line broadband availability rely more on mobile data. In such cases, mobile data becomes the only way for a user to go online. High demand coupled with various competing service providers can result in exceptionally cheaper data plans.

Lastly, wealthy nations that have relatively healthy markets tend to have decent mobile infrastructure.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.