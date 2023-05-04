Could end Ukraine war in 24 hours if I were president, says Donald Trump

New Delhi: Donald Trump has said that he could end the Ukraine war in 24 hours if he were the US president as he shares a good relationship with Ukrainian and Russian presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

In an interview to GB News, the former president said that he “got along great” with Putin and criticised Joe Biden’s handling of the war in Ukraine.

“If I were president, I [would] end that war in one day. It’ll take 24 hours. I will get that ended. It would be easy,” Trump said.

“That deal would be easy. A lot of it has to do with the money. That war has to be stopped. It is a disaster,” he added.

He said that Chinese President Xi Jinping would never even be talking about Taiwan.

“We had that conversation strongly,” he added.

On North Korea, he said, “I stopped North Korea from doing really bad things. And my relationship with Kim Jong Un is very good. Who knows what’s going to happen there?

“Iran was going to make a great deal. They were going to be happy. I was going to be happy. We’re going to have a great relationship.

“Now they’re out of control. They’re totally out of control. This world is blowing up around us.”

When asked about his chances of winning the presidential election, Trump said he had “a very good chance”.

‘Biden allowed Russia to invade’

He went on to criticise his successor on Ukraine, claiming Biden had allowed Russia to invade.

“Putin never would have gotten into Ukraine if it weren’t for the incompetence of this [Biden] administration, this current administration,” the former president said.

“Putin was not going in, it was never mentioned and I knew him very well,” he added.

Despite a number of significant lawsuits and investigations, including criminal charges over hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential elections and a separate rape case, Trump is planning a second run for the presidency in 2024. He refutes each and every charge.

With inputs from agencies

