Cost of Coronation: At £100 million, Scots calls out profligacy of Charles' elevation
UK reportedly spent over £100 million on King Charles' coronation. After seeing the event, Yousaf noted that regardless of their views on the monarchy, the general public of England would have hoped that the cost could be kept as low as possible
The first minister of Scotland Hamza Yousaf openly criticised UK for ‘over’ spending on King Charles III’s coronation after understanding the cost of the event, especially when country is reeling under cost of living crisis, has made people ‘uncomfortable’.
As people across the UK struggle with high prices and inflation, Humza Yousaf expressed publicly his desire that costs may be kept to a minimum prior to the event on Saturday.
After seeing the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey, Yousaf noted that regardless of their views on the monarchy, the general public of England would have hoped that the cost could be kept as low as possible.
Related Articles
During a visit to a community pantry in Dundee, the first minister, an outspoken republican, told the PA news agency, “I made it pretty clear that I hope that the costs would be kept to a minimum.”
“I believe that the majority of viewers, whether republicans or monarchists, would prefer that expenses be kept to a minimum.”
“Yes, I believe a lot of people will have been uneasy about the expenditures involved,” he continued.
The first minister refused to be drawn when asked if he agreed with those who thought the anticipated £100 million cost was excessive, restating his claim that he had said he hoped “everything possible would be done to keep costs down to a minimum.”
The first minister visited Whitfield Community Larder in Dundee as part of the Big Help Out, a UK-wide initiative to boost volunteering in the wake of the coronation, and brought with him a donation of diapers at the staff’s request.
He spoke with the project’s staff, volunteers, and clients during his visit. The project’s goal is to uphold the dignity of its clients who are having a hard time making ends meet.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
The Ex Factor: Why Queen Camilla’s ‘naughty’ first husband has received a coronation invite
The invites are out for King Charles and Camilla’s coronation for 6 May. One invite has raised eyebrows as it is for the Queen’s former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. Despite being divorced, the two are 'joined at the hip' and he is often called her 'co-conspirator'
Ahead of King Charles III's coronation, Thomas Markle gives 'final interview' about daughter Meghan Markle
Thomas Markle claimed that Meghan has not called him in four years
What are the crowns worn by King Charles and Queen Camilla?
The two-hour coronation ceremony was the ‘crowning’ moment for King Charles and Queen Camilla. There were three crowns used for this historic moment – the St. Edward’s Crown and Imperial State Crown donned by the King and Queen Mary’s Crown by the Queen