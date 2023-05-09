Cost of Coronation: At £100 million, Scots calls out profligacy of Charles' elevation

The first minister of Scotland Hamza Yousaf openly criticised UK for ‘over’ spending on King Charles III’s coronation after understanding the cost of the event, especially when country is reeling under cost of living crisis, has made people ‘uncomfortable’.

As people across the UK struggle with high prices and inflation, Humza Yousaf expressed publicly his desire that costs may be kept to a minimum prior to the event on Saturday.

After seeing the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey, Yousaf noted that regardless of their views on the monarchy, the general public of England would have hoped that the cost could be kept as low as possible.

During a visit to a community pantry in Dundee, the first minister, an outspoken republican, told the PA news agency, “I made it pretty clear that I hope that the costs would be kept to a minimum.”

“I believe that the majority of viewers, whether republicans or monarchists, would prefer that expenses be kept to a minimum.”

“Yes, I believe a lot of people will have been uneasy about the expenditures involved,” he continued.

The first minister refused to be drawn when asked if he agreed with those who thought the anticipated £100 million cost was excessive, restating his claim that he had said he hoped “everything possible would be done to keep costs down to a minimum.”

The first minister visited Whitfield Community Larder in Dundee as part of the Big Help Out, a UK-wide initiative to boost volunteering in the wake of the coronation, and brought with him a donation of diapers at the staff’s request.

He spoke with the project’s staff, volunteers, and clients during his visit. The project’s goal is to uphold the dignity of its clients who are having a hard time making ends meet.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.