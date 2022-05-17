Coronavirus may be linked to cases of severe hepatitis in children, studies suggest

According to a study in the Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology, the disease could be caused due to the adenovirus infection coming in contact with lingering particles of the coronavirus in the intestinal tract, leading to an overreaction of the immune system.

Coronavirus may be linked to cases of cases of severe hepatitis in children that have surfaced recently. According to Reuters, recent studies state that the SARS-CoV-2 could be at the root of hundreds of children all over the globe developing hepatitis.

The studies include research which has yet to be certified by peer-review.

Most of the kids with acute hepatitis have not been found to be infected with COVID-19 but an adenovirus called 41F. However, the adenovirus is not known to attack the liver. Furthermore, children who were affected by hepatitis, most of whom are too young to be vaccinated against coronavirus, may have developed mild or asymptomatic COVID infection.

A separate study by medRxiv on Saturday, ahead of its peer review, highlighted that children with COVID-19 are significantly more risk of liver dysfunction afterwards as compared to those with other respiratory infections. It added that further investigation was needed to clarify if the theory could be connected to the sudden rise in acute hepatitis among children.

According to the WHO, cases of severe hepatitis in children were reported in countries including the UK, USA, Israel, Netherlands, Spain, France, Italy and Norway. In a press release last month, the global body said that it was unclear whether the cases denoted “an increase in hepatitis cases, or an increase in awareness of hepatitis cases that occur at the expected rate but go undetected.”

