COP27: India calls for gradual low-carbon development over de-carbonisation
India asked the developing countries to be given their fair share of the carbon budget to make sure that the switch to carbon-free sources of energy doesn't come at the expense of their development
New Delhi: Clarifying India’s position on de-carbonisation at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that for India a just transition could not mean de-carbonisation for all countries, but a gradual low-carbon development strategy without risking food and energy security, growth and employment.
“For India, just transition means a transition to a low-carbon development strategy over a time scale that ensures food and energy security, growth and employment, leaving no one behind in the process,” Yadav said Participating in a BASIC ((Brazil, South Africa, India, and China) ministerial meeting on Tuesday night.
Yadav asked the developing countries to be given their fair share of the carbon budget to make sure that the switch to carbon-free sources of energy doesn’t come at the expense of their development.
“Developing countries should be provided with their fair share of the full carbon budget and it can be done by “monetising the carbon debt of the developed countries,” he said.
“Any partnership with developed countries, in our view, must be based on these considerations,” the minister added.
India had proposed on Saturday that the talks wrap up with a decision to “phase down all fossil fuels”. The call received support from the European Union on Tuesday.
“In climate action, no sector, no fuel source and no gas should be singled out for action. In the spirit of the Paris Agreement, countries will do what is suitable as per their national circumstances,” Yadav said.
With inputs from PTI
