'Cooperation with India very important': Head of Office of Ukraine President tells India's NSA Ajit Doval on phone call

Kyiv: Head of the Office the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a telephonic conversation with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and informed him about the current situation at the front, in particular about the extremely difficult defence of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk.

During the phone call, that comes mere days ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Yermak discussed peace formula with Doval.

‘We are preparing to respond’

“We know that Russia is preparing certain offensive actions, and we are preparing to respond,” the Head of the Presidential Office said.

He said that the Russian federation has not stopped destroying the critical infrastructure of Ukraine and continued to strike, fire civilian objects as well as civilian buildings from the artillery.

Ukraine needs weapons

In his conversation with Doval, Yermak said: “The Russian army is very unmotivated, while Ukrainian warriors are showing extraordinary bravery and resilience. We will not stop until we liberate all our territories. We only need weapons.”

Yermak said though Ukraine continues to fight on the battlefield, it has, at the same time, proposed a peace plan.

The draft resolution on support for the principles on the UN Charter will be considered by the United Nations General Assembly on 23 February.

This draft resolution forms the basis of ten-point Peace Formula that provides comprehensive answers to the question of what needs to be done to end the war in a sustainable and just manner.

‘Cooperation with India very important’

Yermak said Ukraine is interested in broadest possible support for the resolution.

“Cooperation with India is very important to us. We believe that you will support our resolution, as it contains very correct wording on the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity. Our goals are transparent and clear: we do not claim a single centimeter of Russian territory, we just want to get ours back,” the head of the office of the president of Ukraine said.

He further said the resolution “is fundamental for us because it restores respect for international law and the UN Charter in the world.”

“It is very important to protect the territorial integrity of any state in the world in order to prevent any attempts by one country to appropriate the territory of another one in the future,” emphasised Yermak.

Yermak exuded that these principles were shared by India and the majority of countries of the world.

Ukraine welcomes initiatives to end war

“Ukraine welcomes any initiatives that give a chance to end the war and restore the territorial integrity of our country, but these should not be partial temporary solutions such as a ceasefire, but a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory. Otherwise, peace will be unstable, and this is unacceptable for Ukraine,” Yermak said.

He further emphasied the Ukraine is “absolutely convinced” that the war can and should be ended this year, so that the anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale invasion will be the first and last in our history.”

