Continent of coups: How Africa faces the pandemic of military takeovers amid COVID-19

As the African Union turns 20, it has its task cut out to handle the economy, food crisis, climate change and, of course, coups. Since 2019, at least 12 coups have taken place in Africa, half of them successful

In June 2002, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) transitioned into the African Union (AU). The African Union thus marked its 20th anniversary at a physical summit in the first week of February 2022.

The theme of the 35th summit was ‘Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent: Accelerate the human capital, social and economic development’. The AU chairmanship rotated from President Tshisekedi of DR Congo, who represented Central Africa, to President Macky Sall of Senegal, representing West Africa.

It was a nice beginning for Senegal as its team won the Africa Cup of Nations for football. President Sall leads Senegal's first-ever chairmanship of the AU. He is supported by the Bureau which has three vice chairs and a rapporteur from each of the other regions. The vice-chair from East Africa who will lead the AU in 2023 could not be decided and remains vacant. Libya and Angola are the other vice-chairmen. DRC continues in the Bureau, this time as Rapporteur.

It is a momentous time for the AU. It found that it hardly had any breathing space because Africa continuously faces challenges of the pandemic, peace and security, unconstitutional changes of government, development and inability to be heard adequately globally. The AU summit was therefore critical for managing African issues.

The AU is seriously challenged. Since 2019, 12 coups have taken place in Africa, half of them successful. Sometimes twice in the same country! Five coups occurred in the last six months alone. Despite AU condemning coups and suspending members for unconstitutional changes of government (UCG), the trends are worrying. Mali, Guinea, Sudan and Burkina Faso are currently suspended. President Sall called for “Embargos on borders, embargos on aerial space, commercial embargos”, to enforce AU ideals.

The AU reiterates its position on UCG but does not undertake preventive diplomacy to intervene, where institutions are evidently breaking down. Dealing with questions of peace and security is reactive rather than proactive. The Panel of the Wise and the early warning system are underutilised and thus ineffective. The plea of African solutions to African problems is not inspiring AU members enough. The Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership was awarded only six times since 2007 and not awarded since 2020. Governance is a serious issue.

Africa faces lack of funding for development, infrastructure and to deal with the pandemic. It requires firm commitments to obtain concessional funding and investment. In 2020, debt payments were 20 percent of African tax collections; they crossed one-third of revenue in several cases, diverting public resources from social and development requirements. Though AU Chairs are invited to the G7 and G20 meetings they are not achieving these objectives.

The AU will deal with partnerships through a new strategy and policy framework. This will guide the AU for its partnerships beyond the Banjul Consensus of 2006. It expects the partnerships to enhance its voice and role internationally. The AU restarted its partnership summits and held the FOCAC ministerial meeting in December 2021 with China. The sixth Africa-Europe Summit is in Brussels in February. This was postponed for two years, and it will determine how the EU and Africa deal with each other in a post-pandemic phase.

The AU often finds that it collectively endorses candidates for international elections; individual countries ignore such decisions and fight on. The last AU Chair, DRC, itself contested for the UN Security Council when it was not the endorsed candidate.

There was a muddle relating to the association of Israel as an observer at the AU. This decision was taken by the AU Commission chairperson. Now, thanks to the efforts of South Africa and Algeria in particular, who want Israel to be disassociated, the AU member states were cleaved over the decision. A committee of regional heads of state, with AU Chair Senegal will deliberate.

South Africa is a vocal supporter of Palestine. The Arab League is a permanent invitee to AU Summits. Currently 44 AU member states have diplomatic relations with Israel. The chorus of protest has been loud but by a few influential countries.

The challenge of climate change for Africa remains severe. As Africa prepares for the next COP 27 in Egypt, African countries need to develop a common position on climate change, so that they can make an important contribution at COP 27. Financing for both adaptation and mitigation is exceedingly important. Africa has not adequately benefited by commitments made by the developed countries which are honoured in the breach.

Food insecurity remains a challenge to Africa. Partly it is recurring. Sometimes it is manmade, and often the result of growing desertification and climate change. Cross-cutting linkages are required for the AU to deal with climate change, conflict in the regions and enhancing regional trade to deal with the critical issue of food insecurity. Otherwise, the AU theme for 2022 strengthening resilience in nutrition and food security in Africa would come to naught.

A positive effort by Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC) in coordinating the response to the pandemic was acknowledged. The Summit enhanced its status as an autonomous AU health agency. The heads of state endorsed the creation of a pandemic preparedness and response authority, an epidemic fund, and a health workforce task team. This fund would build upon the AU Covid Response Fund to better respond to pandemics in the future. Presently the challenge is to increase vaccination beyond the 11 per cent coverage so far.

African unity to achieve the aspiration of the African Agenda 2063 was emphasised by the chairperson. The Ethiopian prime minister, as the host country emerging from civil war, called for Africa’s fulsome participation in international decision making, particularly the UNSC. He sought an AU media house, to provide correct information, avoid disinformation, promote Africa’s agenda 2063 and enhance Africa's voice globally.

The gap between these aspirations and the AUs capacity is among the challenges ahead. AU has to deal with rivalries within Africa, with the regional communities and among its partners. Its test is starting as it matures after two decades of its formation.

The writer is a former ambassador to Ethiopia. Views expressed are personal.

