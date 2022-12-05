Constitution greater than any president, says Elon Musk responding to Donald Trump
Trump’s comments came after Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, said he would reveal how Twitter engaged in 'free speech suppression' leading up to the 2020 election
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that the Constitution is greater than any president as he responded to former US President Donald Trump, who demanded that parts of the Constitution be terminated following the release of ‘Twitter files’.
The Constitution is greater than any President. End of story.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2022
Trump made the claim over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform.
“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he wrote. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
Trump’s comments came after Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, said he would reveal how Twitter engaged in "free speech suppression” leading up to the 2020 election. But files released Friday, which focused on the tech company's confused response to a story about Biden's son Hunter, do not show Democrats trying to limit the story.
The White House on Saturday assailed Trump, saying, “You cannot only love America when you win.”
“The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country," spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement. “Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation."
