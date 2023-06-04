'Complete success': Three Chinese astronauts return safely to Earth

State media said Sunday that three Chinese astronauts who were stationed in the country’s space station have safely returned to Earth and hailed the mission as a “complete success”.

According to state news agency Xinhua, the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft’s return capsule landed at a landing location in the Inner Mongolia area of northern China.

According to Xinhua, the astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming, and Zhang Lu were in “good physical condition” as they emerged from the capsule.

“The mission… was a complete success,” it said.

Footage showed medical personnel in white jumpsuits and face masks wrapping the astronauts in blue blankets and taking them away from the arid landing site, where the copper-coloured capsule was bordered by red flags.

The three had been onboard the Tiangong space station for six months, conducting spacewalks and various scientific research.

As part of the follow-up Shenzhou-16 mission, China launched three additional astronauts to the space station last week, including its first civilian in orbit.

In an effort to catch up with the United States and Russia, the world’s second-largest economy has poured billions of dollars into its military-run space project.

Beijing aims to send a crewed mission to the Moon by 2030 and plans to build a base on the lunar surface.

