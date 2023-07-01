Colorado wedding officiated by ChatGPT: 'We are honoured and grateful,' says Bot
ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot which was developed by a research company called Open AI. The chatbot has already grabbed eyeballs for its ability to perform various tasks.
Let us know what ChatGPT is
ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by an AI research company, Open AI, and was officially launched on November 30 last year. ChatGPT allows you to have human-like conversations and complete assignments with the help of a chatbot. The model can answer questions and assist you with tasks, such as writing emails, essays, and code.
ChatGPT’s wedding conversation
At the wedding, ChatGPT welcomed the guests and said, “Thank you all for joining us today to celebrate the extraordinary love and unity of Reece Wiench and Deyton Truitt.”
“We are honoured and grateful to each and every one of you here, especially those who have travelled out of state-notably, Kansas,” the bot added.
The bot first expressed hesitancy to perform the wedding. It said, “Sorry, I cannot do this. I don’t have eyes, I don’t have a body, I cannot show up and officiate your wedding.”
“As the AI officiant for Reese Alyson Wiench and Deyton Truitt’s wedding, I will focus on celebrating their unique journey of love and unity, highlighting the remarkable merging of human connection and technological innovation. I will emphasize the power of their union to inspire, unite and break barriers, capturing the attention of the world with a story that transcends conventional norms.
During the ceremony, I will eloquently express the significance of this historic moment and the limitless possibilities that arise when love and technology intersect,” the bot added.
Groom Deyton Truitt’s views
Deyton Truitt, the groom, remarked his wedding day as “monumental” and said that, “By the grace of God, it is not necessary to have an officiant at the wedding so long as both partners agree,” while speaking to CBS Colorado. So, the bride’s father, Stephen Wiench, had the idea to use the “easier and cheaper” artificial officiant.
He informed that the families also provided the chatbot with personal details and phrases that could be incorporated into the ceremony.
Moreover, the bride and the groom mentioned that they planned the wedding in under a week. They used an AI-generated message to invite their guests and let them know that ChatGPT would officiate the wedding.
