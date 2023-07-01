Is there anything that ChatGPT cannot do? The chatbot, which stands for Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, has already grabbed attention for its ability to perform various tasks.

From having natural conversations with people to helping users complete assignments, it is being used for a slew of purposes. But to everyone’s surprise, the artificial intelligence-powered tool was recently used by a US couple in Colorado to officiate their wedding, as per People Magazine.

A Colorado couple, Reece Wiench and Deyton Truitt, got married last week. It is to be noted that their wedding was graced by a poignant welcome speech and closing remarks to the audience by an AI-powered machine.

The speaker was stationed between the groom and bride along with a robotic, C-3PO-like mask resting on top of it. The newlyweds conducted this unique wedding as their state does not require any licensed marriage official to perform a marriage ceremony.