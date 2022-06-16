Colombian Police seize 1,300 kilos of cocaine disguised as potatoes; watch video here

According to 9News, around 50 people and sniffer dogs worked on the mission. The police got into action after receiving a tip from an anonymous caller. The absence of an expiry date on the packages alarmed officials

Police officials in Colombia recently seized more than 1,300 kilos of cocaine disguised as frozen chips and potatoes. Authorities considered it as one of the most unique attempts to dodge law enforcement officials, reported ABC News.

Colombia’s Ministry of National Defence highlighted the incident in a tweet and mentioned that the intelligence unit of the police seized a shipment of vacuum-sealed and refrigerated cocaine simulating yuccas and Creole potatoes. The shipment was to be sent to Spain. The bust has dealt a massive blow to drug trafficking gangs, as per the ministry's tweet. In the video posted alongside the tweet, an official is seen extracting the cocaine from the confiscated potatoes.

La inteligencia de la @PoliciaColombia dio un contundente golpe al narcotráfico al incautar un cargamento de cocaína refrigerada y sellada al vacío simulando yucas y papas criollas. El alijo tenía como destino España. #EstrategiaEsmeralda pic.twitter.com/bttSuYBUCH — Mindefensa (@mindefensa) June 16, 2022

According to 9News, around 50 people and sniffer dogs worked on the mission. The police got into action after receiving a tip from an anonymous caller. The absence of an expiry date on the packages alarmed officials.

The 9News report further mentioned that the review proved to be costly as each bag had to be uncovered and all the frozen tubers had to be checked. The irregular shapes and size of the cassava and potatoes once they were peeled and cut into squares aroused suspicion among the uniformed men.

This is not the only instance where sniffer dogs have been instrumental in finding out hidden drugs. Under a new initiative in Delhi's high-security Tihar jail, authorities are planning to deploy a dog squad to curb the rise in drug smuggling.

According to the officials, there are plans to raise a four-member canine squad for Tihar jail. Later, the initiatives will be expanded to Rohini and Mandoli jails in the national capital as well. Officials also said that jail authorities will procure puppies that will undergo training along with two handlers each at the training facilities of the Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

This is not the only instance of a drugs bust in recent days. Earlier, the Manipur police had busted a drug-manufacturing unit in Thoubal district and seized 222.85 kg of suspected brown sugar.

