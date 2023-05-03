Cold War 2030: China, US in space race, Beijing's next-gen rocket to take humans to the Moon by 2030

China seems to be catching up with the United States in the race to send its people on the Moon before any other country in the world.

Even though, NASA has already given out details of its Artemis 2 mission in which a crew is set to travel to the moon, a Chinese lunar expert says his country has developed a next generation rocket to land astronauts on the Moon within the next seven years.

“China will undoubtedly land astronauts on the Moon over the next seven years,” said a leading Chinese lunar expert, Wu Weiren.

He told media that his country is already working on building the tools needed to send people to the Moon.

A next-generation rocket to transport an improved crew spaceship has been developed by China while work is being done on a lunar lander.

“By 2030, it is without a doubt possible for the Chinese to walk on the Moon. That is not a problem,” Wu Weiren stated to a Chinese news source.

As per Weiren, the new rocket will undergo a test launch in 2027, and the new spacecraft has already completed an unmanned mission.

The country is getting ready to build a lunar outpost for that reason since Wu Weiren’s mission would allow for a brief stay on the lunar surface.

A similar space race was seen in the 20th century as well in which Cold War participants USA and Russia had engaged.

While China looks for collaborators for the project, the United States is gaining support for its Artemis programme. Time will tell who will set foot on the Moon first, but for the time being it looks like the United States will.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.