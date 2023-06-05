Cocaine bag found in hot-dog at New Mexico restaurant; cook arrested

In a bizarre turn of events, Jeffrey David Salazar, an employee of Sonic Drive-In, New Mexico, was arrested on a felony charge at the fast-food chain. According to Rio Grande Sun, the 54-year-old lost his cocaine bag and later, a customer discovered it hidden in a hot dog at Sonic’s “Coney” purchase.

As per a statement released by Espanola Police Department Chief Mizel Garcia, the accused was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

According to New Mexico Criminal Defense Attorneys, a felony is a serious crime for which a person can be prosecuted. The penalties associated with unlawful possession of controlled substances vary according to the type and amount of controlled substances in possession.

A felony conviction is subject to significantly harsher penalties than a misdemeanor conviction. Those convicted of felonies face prison sentences of at least one year, fines reaching thousands of dollars, probation, and permanent criminal records.

Cops at work

A Scott test, widely used as the ‘field test’ for cocaine helped the police uncover the truth about cocaine possession. Salazar was acknowledged as the one who prepared the food; so he was accused on charges of illegal possession. In a statement, the police informed that a woman called to tell them that she had found a plastic bag while biting her food.

A police spokesperson told the media that she did not believe any powdered substance had entered her mouth. A representative of the customer, Merit Bennett of the Bennett Law Group, has stated that they intend to make a claim once they have verified the reports.

Arrest warrant

As per the arrest warrant, Salazar was seen conducting a hand-to-hand transaction with a female employee in CCTV footage. Later, he prepared the customer’s meal and searched the area frantically as if something had gone missing.

The arrest warrant also indicated that Salazar admitted to police that he had purchased the cocaine he was carrying from someone in the restaurant parking lot.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.