‘Clues to understanding Covid-19 origins rests with China,’ says WHO chief
The global health watchdog asked China to reveal all the information that it had on the virus, more than three years after it first emerged at a seafood market in the Chinese province of Wuhan, killing nearly 7 million people across the world
Geneva: World Health Organization’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday urged China to share information about the origins of Covid-19, stressing that all conjectures would lead nowhere unless the Asian country was transparent.
The global health watchdog asked China to reveal all the information that it had on the virus, more than three years after the infection first emerged at a seafood market in the Chinese province of Wuhan.
“Without full access to the information that China has, you cannot say this or that,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in response to a question about the origin of the virus. “All hypotheses are on the table. That’s WHO’s position and that’s why we have been asking China to be cooperative on this.”
Covid-19 was first identified in the China’s Wuhan in December 2019, with many suspecting it spread in a live animal market before spreading around the world and killing nearly 7 million people.
Scientific data from the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic was briefly uploaded by Chinese scientists to an international database in March. Among other important aspects, it included genetic sequences found in more than 1,000 environmental and animal samples taken in January 2020 at the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, the location of the first known Covid-19 outbreak.
The data revealed that DNA from multiple animal species – including raccoon dogs – was present in environmental samples that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, suggesting that they were “the most likely conduits” of the disease, according to a team of international researchers.
However, in a non-peer reviewed study published by the Nature journal this week, scientists with China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention have disputed the international team’s findings. They said the samples provided no proof the animals were actually infected. They were also taken a month after human-to-human transmission first occurred at the market, so even if they were Covid-positive, the animals could have caught the virus from humans.
The WHO has also asked the United States for original data that underpinned a recent study by the US Energy Department that suggested a laboratory leak in China had likely caused the Covid-19 pandemic, she added.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Remain cautious and wear mask, focus should be on clinical cases: Experts on Covid surge in Delhi
Delhi recorded 416 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, the highest in over seven months, with a positivity rate of 14.37 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department
India lodges 3,095 fresh COVID cases, highest this year
The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent
England rolls out spring Covid-19 booster shots for vulnerable groups
The National Health Service (NHS) said others eligible can book in on the UK’s National Booking Service or the NHS App from next Wednesday, with the first appointments available from April 17