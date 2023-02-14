Clipping Wagner's wings, Russia to remove mercenary force from Ukraine battlefields: Sources

Kremlin: The Kremlin has instructed Russia’s notorious Wagner Group mercenaries to wind up operations in Ukraine allegedly since Putin administration thinks the group has grown unduly powerful in the recent while.

The 50,000-strong squad, several of which are felons, has been instrumental in the dogged combat in eastern Ukraine.

Sources, however, claim that founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has ceased enlisting inmates and will reduce his force in the coming weeks.

According to Russia analyst Bruce Jones, President Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin have been close friends and allies for many years.

“Following Prigozhin’s outspoken criticism and abuse of senior military officers in the regular forces, there appears to be a parting of the ways. It is thought that by implication, his criticism of the regular troops’

leadership and behaviour is an insult to Putin, who now views him as a potential contender,” he said.

It is anticipated that the Wager forces will be replaced by regular soldiers from among the 300,000 additional soldiers going to battle.

President Vladimir Putin ordered Wagner’s presence in Ukraine to be reduced after growing self-conscious about it.

Prigozhin and the head of the Chechenya, Ramzan Kadyrov, are both gaining strength in the region, despite being the so-called friends of President Putin.

The two are thought to be potential conspirators against Putin, together with the recently demoted Russian General Sergey Surovikin.

Russia’s anticipated spring onslaught looks to have begun earlier than anticipated with a wave of large-scale missile attacks across Ukraine.

At least five people have been murdered and an equal number have been injured in the past 24 hours, according to a statement from Ukraine’s presidential office yesterday.

“Fierce fighting are occurring outside the vital town of Bakhmut, in Donetsk,” the statement continued.

