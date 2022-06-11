Civilians flee intense fighting in contested eastern Ukraine

Mostly women, children and elderly residents left on a special evacuation train that departed from the city of Pokrovsk and headed west

Kyiv, Ukraine: Civilians fled intense fighting in eastern Ukraine on Friday as Russian and Ukrainian forces engaged in a grinding battle of attrition for key cities in the country's industrial heartland.

"We live on the front line now," said Svitlana Kaplun, whose family fled as shelling reached their neighborhood in the city of Krasnohorivka. "The kids are worried all the time, they are afraid to sleep at night, so we decided to take them out."

After a bungled attempt to overrun Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, in the early days of the war, Russia shifted its focus to an eastern region of coal mines and factories known as the Donbas. The area borders Russia and has been partly controlled by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

The fighting there has led to mounting casualties and renewed pleas from Ukraine to the West for more weapons.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine's president, told the BBC in an interview aired 0n 9 June, that the daily loss of 100 to 200 Ukrainian soldiers is the result of a "complete lack of parity" between Ukraine and Russia.

He said only more advanced Western weaponry will turn back the Russian offensive and force Moscow to the negotiating table.

