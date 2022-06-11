World

Civilians flee intense fighting in contested eastern Ukraine

Mostly women, children and elderly residents left on a special evacuation train that departed from the city of Pokrovsk and headed west

The Associated Press June 11, 2022 12:09:47 IST
Civilians flee intense fighting in contested eastern Ukraine

Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv. AP

Kyiv, Ukraine: Civilians fled intense fighting in eastern Ukraine on Friday as Russian and Ukrainian forces engaged in a grinding battle of attrition for key cities in the country's industrial heartland.

Mostly women, children and elderly residents left on a special evacuation train that departed from the city of Pokrovsk and headed west.

"We live on the front line now," said Svitlana Kaplun, whose family fled as shelling reached their neighborhood in the city of Krasnohorivka. "The kids are worried all the time, they are afraid to sleep at night, so we decided to take them out."

After a bungled attempt to overrun Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, in the early days of the war, Russia shifted its focus to an eastern region of coal mines and factories known as the Donbas. The area borders Russia and has been partly controlled by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

The fighting there has led to mounting casualties and renewed pleas from Ukraine to the West for more weapons.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine's president, told the BBC in an interview aired 0n 9 June, that the daily loss of 100 to 200 Ukrainian soldiers is the result of a "complete lack of parity" between Ukraine and Russia.

He said only more advanced Western weaponry will turn back the Russian offensive and force Moscow to the negotiating table.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 11, 2022 12:09:47 IST

TAGS:

also read

Ukraine, Russia trade blows in the east as Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv
World

Ukraine, Russia trade blows in the east as Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv

The deteriorating conditions raised fears that Sieverodonetsk could become the next Mariupol, a city on the Sea of Azov that spent nearly three months under Russian siege before the last Ukrainian fighters surrendered

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier puts war into words
World

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier puts war into words

Otoy's lyrics, with choice expletives directed at Russia and stark descriptions of Russian war dead, speak from the heart — he lost his older brother, a soldier, in the siege of the Azovstal steel mill in the devastated port city of Mariupol

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 200,000 children among Ukrainians forcefully taken to Russia
World

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 200,000 children among Ukrainians forcefully taken to Russia

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 243 children have been killed so far in the Russia-Ukraine war, 446 have been wounded and 139 are missing