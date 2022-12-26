City prosecutors put suspected Paris shooter under formal investigation
The man whose name hasn’t been disclosed yet and is believed to be 69-years-old was arrested on Friday after he shot dead two men and a woman at a nearby Kurdish Cultural Centre in Paris’ busy central 10th district
Paris: The man suspected to be behind the rampant shooting that killed over three Kurdish people in Paris last week will be subjected to a formal investigation, said the city prosecutor’s office on Monday.
The man whose name hasn’t been disclosed yet and is believed to be 69 years old was arrested on Friday after he shot dead two men and a woman at a nearby Kurdish Cultural Centre in Paris’ busy central 10th district.
Being put under a formal investigation in France points out the seriousness of the crime, according to a report by Reuters.
The prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the investigation will involve dedicated judges who would look into the charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of unauthorised weapons.
Authorities are also suspecting racist motives behind the attack, the statement added.
Kurdish representatives in France have urged authorities to brand the attack as an act of terrorism.
On Monday, representatives also called for a silent protest to condemn the attack.
With inputs from agencies
