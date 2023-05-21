Citizens of US, Australia want to meet PM Modi: Biden, Albanese bring requests from homeland at Quad meeting
Australian PM Anthony Albanese said that he is finding it difficult to accommodate all the requests he is getting for a community event, where Modi will speak on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity on the global stage seems to be reaching new heights.
At the Quad meeting, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese came to PM Modi with messages from citizens of their respective countries requesting to attend the Indian leader’s programmes.
Biden said that prominent American citizens have requested the president to allow them to attend Modi’s programmes during his visit to Washington DC next month.
While Albanese, echoing a similar view, said that he too is finding it difficult to accommodate all the requests he is getting for a community event, where Modi will speak on Tuesday, even though the Sydney venue has a capacity of 20,000.
Albanese remembered how at the Narendra Modi stadium more than 90,000 people welcomed him during the victory lap.
To this, Biden told Modi in a lighter vein that he should take his autograph.
Modi and Albanese were in the Gujarat stadium to watch an India-Australia test match in March this year and had taken a lap of honour.
Modi is expected to visit Australia on Monday as part of his three-nation visit.
At the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, PM Modi highlighted the importance of the group of nations — US, Australia, India, and Japan — in the contemporary world.
Addressing Quad leaders US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, PM Modi said, “There is no doubt at all about the fact that the Indo-Pacific region is the engine for global trade, innovation and development. We agree that the security and success of the Indo-Pacific is important, not just for this region, but, for the entire world.”
He also said that Quad has emerged as a key platform to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the coalition is moving forward on the basis of constructive agenda and democratic principles.
