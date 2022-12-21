The Christmas spirit has spread around the world. From decorating Christmas trees and homes to exchanging gifts, and participating in secret Santa, the season is all about having fun. Especially, the thrill of selecting, wrapping, and presenting gifts to your near and dear ones is unmatched. Here, we bring some unique and creative gift ideas for your teachers, colleagues and friends:

Coffee mugs

A mug is unquestionably a thoughtful gift. People can enjoy reading their favourite books while having a sip of coffee. You can choose a ceramic mug of different colours and patterns according to the person’s preferred theme. Or one with a santa face?

Key finders

There is a lot of customised and smart key finder available in the market. You can also imprint the name of the person and put a theme on it. As the device can easily be synced with smartphones, the person will not need to be concerned about their keys anymore.

Scented candles

Scented candles can never go wrong. These candles are known as a symbol of warmth and are considered to spread the essence of joy and happiness. Thus, it seems perfect for your friends, colleague or even teachers.

Wall arts

Wall arts are quite trendy in recent times. Whether you are a movie maniac or a sports enthusiast, there is an option for everyone. If you know your friend well, then gifting him or her a wall art based on their choice will definitely be a great selection.

Bookmarks

If you know a bibliophile friend, teacher or coworker, you can pick from some wonderful and creative bookmarks to make their reading sessions more delightful.

Personalised planner

A sweet and personalised holiday planner can be a great option for a Christmas gift. People can use it to not only track their scheduled tasks but also to organise their time and foster innovation.

