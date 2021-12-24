Christmas 2021: Here's everything interesting you can do on this Christmas Eve

Here's a list of some to-do things for Christmas Eve that will surely fill your house with love and make your celebrations merrier than ever

Christmas is just a day away and celebrations for the merry-making festival have begun in full swing. Friends and family gather during this time of the year to enjoy and celebrate. While Christmas is about spreading warmth and affection, sharing gifts and preparing for grand dinner parties, pre-Christmas tasks are also fun to engage with.

Christmas Eve brings everyone together and is all about relaxing with the family, along with decorating the house with colourful lights, Christmas trees and bells to ring in the spirit of the festive season. Christmas Eve is also an essential day for making Christmas dishes.

This year, we bring to you a list of some to-do things for Christmas Eve that will surely fill your house with love and make your celebrations merrier than ever.

Making a Christmas Eve Grazing Platter

We all love munchies and savoury bites of our favorite snack. Be it mini sausage rolls, cheese crackers or just crispy nachos served with a variety of dips, a grazing platter is a great dish when hosting a small family gathering or enjoying a pre-Christmas evening with your family.

Christmas Movie Marathon

When was the last time that you sat and enjoyed a movie with your family and children? The holiday season is one of the best times to binge watch movies. From special Christmas-themed films to romantic-dramas, you can curate a list of whatever you wish to watch this festive season. A bowl of popcorn, or some healthy fruits could always help in enhancing the movie night experience.

DIY Christmas Cards and Craft

Nothing feels more special than a thoughtful present which is made exclusively for someone. Paint your heart out on Christmas cards that you would like to gift and also create interesting items such as a snowman from a woolen sock. Use this time to engage in a quality session with your kids and make unique craft items with all the paper, accessories and pastel colours available in your house.

Bake Christmas cookies

Stamping out cookies in the dough and creating the ultimate gingerbread man cookie is an interesting process for a winter evening. Children love the process of making and baking, so seek their help for cutting out the cookies and laying them on the table. On the eve of the big day, a Santa Claus cookie can surely make your child happy.

Christmas Tree Ornaments

Decorate your Christmas tree with different and unique ornaments. A tradition where each family member buy’s an ornament for the tree is also a great way to make children understand the significance of Christmas in our lives.

Donate this Christmas Eve

Pre-Christmas cleaning often makes us realise that we have a number of items such as clothes, toys or even a good book which is unused and in a good condition. Collect all such items and donate them at a charity centre to make someone else’s Christmas equally special as yours.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.