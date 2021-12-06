Chinese Yutu-2 rover spots ‘mystery hut’ on far side of the moon; check viral pictures here

The Yutu 2 rover was launched on 8 December, 2018. It made the first-ever soft landing in the South Pole-Aitken Basin (Von Karman Crater) on the Moon on 3 January, 2019

China’s Yutu-2 rover has captured a cube-shaped object on the surface of the Moon, leaving internet users amazed. The rover spotted the object 80 metres away from its current location, where it was continuing its operations in the Von Karman crater. The photos were released by China's space agency last week.

As per Space.com, the Chinese rover captured the object as it went across the Von Karman crater on the far side of the Moon. Andrew Jones, Journalist from Space.com, shared a series of pictures of the cube-shaped object on his Twitter handle on 3 December. "Image of a cubic shape on the northern horizon - 80m away from the rover in Von Karman crater."

In a follow-up tweet, Jones cleared that the object is not an obelisk or aliens but also ignited a deep curiosity by saying, ‘but certainly something to check out’.

As per CNET, the Chinese scientists have dubbed the cube-shaped object as ‘mystery hut’ and they are likely to drive the Yutu 2 rover closer to it to know more about the object. According to reports, the mysterious object could be a large boulder which was excavated by an impact event.

Some facts about the Yutu-2 rover:

The Chinese lunar mission was named after the moon goddess, Chang’e. As per Chinese folklore, Yutu is the white pet rabbit of Chang’e.

The rover has a six-wheel-drive with separate power, so it can continue its operation even if one or two wheels fail.

The Chinese rover can easily climb a 20-degree hill and can dodge obstacles up to 8 inches.

The rover has a maximum speed of 200 metres per hour.

The Yutu 2 rover was launched on 8 December 2018. It made the first-ever soft landing in the South Pole-Aitken Basin (Von Karman Crater) on the Moon on 3 January, 2019. Yutu-2 has surprisingly exceeded its three -month lifespan, and by doing that, it has become the longest-working rover on the Moon.

