A US diplomat has claimed that several Chinese tech companies are stealing IPs for technologies like AI, large language models and other technologies, with the CCP's assistance. To stop that, US needs to form a coalition of nations and take on China
Nathaniel Fick, the ambassador at large for Cyberspace and Digital Policy, believes that the United States should form an alliance with other countries to prevent China from employing its tactics of stealing intellectual property to gain an advantage in artificial intelligence and other crucial technologies.
Fick emphasized that China has been using cybertheft for years, allowing them to build advanced wireless networks while subsidizing domestic companies to the extent that they can now independently develop globally competitive products.
Fick also claimed that several Chinese tech businesses are stealing IPs and schematics of AI-based applications, large language models, and several other advanced technologies.
During a Hudson Institute forum, he stated that if China is allowed to continue, it will steal technologies around cloud computing, AI, and all other critical strategic technology areas, and not in a way that will be benevolent. Therefore, it is imperative for the US to form a large coalition to counter this.
“If we allow the Chinese to run it again, they’ll run it in cloud computing, they’ll run it in AI, they’ll run it in every core strategic technology area. We have to build the biggest coalition we can,” he said.
China has consistently denied allegations made by the US regarding intellectual property theft. The Chinese embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to an email requesting comment on Fick’s statements.
Fick did not explicitly mention whether the US plans to establish an official consortium of governments. However, he stressed the importance of the US conveying its vision to “consequential hedging states in the middle.”
He also noted that countries are beginning to recognize the national security and economic ramifications of relying on what he referred to as untrustworthy networks. He remarked that these countries are seeking a way out, and there appears to be a shift in the prevailing sentiment.
