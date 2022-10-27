‘Chinese President Xi Jinping only has elementary school education’

Beijing: Xi Jinping has emerged as one of the prominent leaders across the world and recently saw a precedent-breaking third leadership term, cementing his place as China’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, but not many know that the Chinese president only has elementary school education, if Zedong’s secretary Li Rui is to be believed.

In a video, going viral on social media in China, Li Rui can be heard recalling his interaction with Xi Jinping.

This is a famous video on the Chinese web, Mao Zedong's secretary, Mr. Li Rui, recalled his interaction with Xi Jinping and exposed that Xi Jinping only has an elementary school education.#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/GsI1FVoVQZ — The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) October 27, 2022

“(In Zhejiang) he (Xi Jinping) invited me to dinner… I said that to him… Even published on the book. I said, you are in a different status now, you could make some remarks to some purpose… you could have some opinions, cause different status. I didn’t know his education level is so level at that occasion you know? He only has an elementary school education,” Li Rui said in the viral video.

Xi Jinping, who has been re-elected as the General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China for a record third five-year term, is widely seen to have cemented power by eliminating rivals and dampening the lingering influence of party elders.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.