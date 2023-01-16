Chinese minister warns US, says 'peaceful coexistence' is key to ties with China

Beijing: Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said today that “peaceful coexistence” is the bottom line that China and the United States (US) must stick to.

Xie Feng, who may take over as the Chinese ambassador to the United States (US), claimed that it is doomed to be futile to engage in “small circles targeting China” to suppress China, and to encircle China through geopolitics such as the “Indo-Pacific Strategy”.

Xie Feng also pointed out that some countries have strengthened pandemic prevention inspections on Chinese tourists, claiming that China strengthened control when the epidemic was severe, and some countries asked China to open up; after China opened up personnel exchanges, they instead “imposed unreasonable restrictions” on China.

“It is natural for China to carry out reciprocal countermeasures against countries that disregard scientific facts and engage in political manipulation and take discriminatory measures against China,” he told the media.

Based on reports from CCTV and China Business News, Xie Feng made the above remarks on the current Sino-US relations when he delivered a keynote speech at the “2023 Macro Situation Annual Forum and the 4th China Think Tank International Influence Forum” held in Beijing today.

Xie Feng said that “mutual respect” is the prerequisite for Sino-US exchanges and interactions. China and the US should recognize the differences in their social systems and development paths, “respect these differences, and not try to change or even subvert each other’s systems.”

“China welcomes the United States (US) to maintain prosperity and development, and the United States should also “respect the rights of the Chinese people to pursue a better life,” he said.

He also said that “peaceful coexistence” is the bottom line that China and the United States must stick to. Once the two countries conflict and confront, whether it is a cold war, a hot war, a trade war, or a technological war, it will eventually damage the interests of China, the United States (US) and the rest of the world.

Xie Feng mentioned that defining China as “the most important geopolitical threat” and creating a “small circle against China” followed the example of the former Soviet Union to suppress China and encircle China through geopolitics such as the “Indo-Pacific Strategy” , is bound to be futile.

He said that “win-win cooperation” is the goal that China and the United States should strive for.

“As the largest developing country and the largest developed country, the two countries have extensive common interests in bilateral and multilateral fields, and there are many things that can and should be cooperated. And cooperation should take care of each other’s concerns, give and take, mutual benefit, reciprocity and balance,” Xie Feng said.

Xie Feng claimed that U.S. President Joe Biden has repeatedly reiterated to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the US does not seek to change the Chinese system, does not seek a “new Cold War”, does not seek to strengthen alliances against China, does not support Taiwan independence, and does not support Taiwan independence.

“Two Chinas or One China, One Taiwan do not seek to use the Taiwan issue as a tool to contain China, have no intention of conflict with China, have no intention of seeking decoupling from China, have no intention of hindering China’s economic development, have no intention of hindering China’s technological progress, and have no intention of containing China,” he said.

“China values these statements and demands that the United States (US) take action and implement them,” he added.

