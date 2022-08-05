Chinese military exercise in Taiwan strait during Nancy Pelosi's visit 'disproportionate, destabilising': Australia

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Friday met her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during East Asia Summit and expressed concerns over the military activities in the Taiwan Strait

Canberra: Calling the Chinese military exercise in Taiwan strait during Nancy Pelosi's visit 'disproportionate and destabilising', Australia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday urged for restraint in a statement.

"Australia is deeply concerned about the launch of ballistic missiles by China into waters around Taiwan's coastline", the statement read.

The launch of ballistic missiles by China into waters around Taiwan's coastline is disproportionate and destabilising. I have expressed Australia’s concerns to my Chinese and other regional counterparts at the East Asia Summit today. Full statement: https://t.co/HazVg9LQFp — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) August 5, 2022



Australia, which is engaged with China in large scale mutual trade, has refrained from criticising China directly. Around 35-40 per cent of Australia's exports go to China while it also imports 20 per cent of Beijing's exports. Thus, making for an important business relation.

"Australia shares the region's concerns about this escalating military activity, especially the risks of miscalculation", the statement added.

Although, Australia has said that it doesn't support any unilateral changes to the status quo, it has also asserted that it sticks to its One China Policy.

"Australia does not want to see any unilateral change to the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. There is no change to Australia's bipartisan one-China policy", the statement added.

"Today I have expressed Australia's concerns to my Chinese counterpart along with other regional foreign ministers in the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, and officials from my department have reiterated our concerns with the Chinese Government", she said.

With inputs from agencies

